United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bancshares stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.80.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.89%.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

