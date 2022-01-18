United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $6,209,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 165.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

UPS opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

