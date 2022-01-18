United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 48.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $327.82 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.22 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.14. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.