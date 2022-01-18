UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.15. The company has a market capitalization of $434.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.30.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

