Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $64,725,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,442 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

UHS opened at $133.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

