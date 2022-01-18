Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.17. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 250,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 98.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 109,751 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 345,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.