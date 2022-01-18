US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $139,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $231.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.01. The company has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,109 shares of company stock valued at $96,812,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

