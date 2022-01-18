US Bancorp DE Has $63.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Express were worth $63,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 196,069 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average is $169.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

