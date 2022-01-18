US Bancorp DE Has $79.77 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,280 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $79,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.