US Bancorp DE Purchases 28,204 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,204 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.28% of Centene worth $100,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after purchasing an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.