US Bancorp DE Purchases 47,456 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $115,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

