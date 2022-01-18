USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Up 41.2% in December

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of USAQ remained flat at $$0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. USA Equities has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. USA Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 49.03%.

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

