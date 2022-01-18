V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in V.F. were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

