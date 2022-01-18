Vabble Reaches Market Cap of $5.40 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Vabble has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $278,858.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vabble

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,110,862 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

