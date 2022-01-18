Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.