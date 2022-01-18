Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of VLY opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

