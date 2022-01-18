VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Cut by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

