Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,296,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $65,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 125,149 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 198,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.