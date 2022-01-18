Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 103.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

