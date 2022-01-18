Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.59

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.59 and last traded at $85.75, with a volume of 6375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

