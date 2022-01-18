Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,483 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

