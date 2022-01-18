Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.28.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
