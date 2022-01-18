Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Holdings Lifted by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 10.0% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $71,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average is $160.66. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $131.56 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

