Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Mercer Investments LLC

Mercer Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 22.5% of Mercer Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $6.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.83. 299,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,746,430. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

