Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,077,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. 199,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.