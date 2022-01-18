Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $231.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.