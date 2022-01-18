Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,961,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.