Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 664.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 382.6% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 416,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 342.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 22.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

