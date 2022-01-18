Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.