Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 49 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $105,396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after buying an additional 139,464 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.33.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $615.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $633.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.