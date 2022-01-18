Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Shares of Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $7.10. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 9,002 shares trading hands.

VAXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

