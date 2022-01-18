Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) Financial Review

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verisk Analytics and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Betawave.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 23.78% 30.63% 10.93% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Betawave’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 11.47 $712.70 million $4.28 46.30 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Betawave on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

