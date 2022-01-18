Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Matterport Inc has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

