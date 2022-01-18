Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $231,000 Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

