Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 103.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $468,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

