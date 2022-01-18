Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,736 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after buying an additional 346,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after buying an additional 325,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,460,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,978,000 after purchasing an additional 325,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.