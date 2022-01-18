Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $325.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.