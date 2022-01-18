Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of EVTL stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $18.44.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
