Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 57,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.77 million, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 380,746 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Veru by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veru by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

