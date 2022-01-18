VerusCoin Price Up 5% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $40.96 million and $20,083.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.07485887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.30 or 0.99670234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007676 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,375,601 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.