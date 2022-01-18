Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $254,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8,355.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

VCTR opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last ninety days. 10.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

