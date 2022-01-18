Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,567 Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

SHCR stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Sharecare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, increased their price objective on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

