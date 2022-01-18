Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,821,000 after purchasing an additional 643,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 434,695 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

