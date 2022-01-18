Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

FELE stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

