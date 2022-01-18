Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $5,432,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.60%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

