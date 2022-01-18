Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £139.08 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,318 ($31.63) per share, for a total transaction of £139.08 ($189.77).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.53), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($254,501.51).

On Tuesday, November 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($32.34) per share, for a total transaction of £142.20 ($194.02).

LON:VCT traded down GBX 54 ($0.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,240 ($30.56). The stock had a trading volume of 112,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,039. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 2,042 ($27.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($37.11). The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,378.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,483.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 96.14 ($1.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($29.20) to GBX 2,060 ($28.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,710 ($36.98).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

