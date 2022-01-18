Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.62. The stock had a trading volume of 165,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

