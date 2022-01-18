Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s previous close.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Vivid Seats

