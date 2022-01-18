VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 40,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.63. 75,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.92.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

