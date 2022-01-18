Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.35

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 9069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

VLTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

