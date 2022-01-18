Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.00 Million

Analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce sales of $262.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $276.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $398.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,967.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $307,000.

VOYA traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 791,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.