Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.00 Million

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce sales of $262.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $276.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $398.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,967.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $307,000.

VOYA traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 791,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.